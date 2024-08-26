WATCH: Kirby Smart Press Conference Prior to Georgia vs Clemson
The Georgia Bulldogs have finished the fall camp portion of the preseason as they prepare for their season opener against the No. 14 ranked Clemson Tigers. Georgia enters the season as the No.1 ranked team on the consensus rankings and will be a multi-score favorite over the Tigers.
Kirby Smart met with the media Monday:
Injury Report 8/26
- Colbie Young (IN) - "Colbie's been great, ever since the scrimmage before last he's been able to go since the first issue." (Hamstring)
- Roderick Robinson (OUT) - "Rod's toe is still an issue for him. Anytime you go into a season ask what do you have? You really don't know what you have." (TOE) Rod Did have surgery on his toe.
- Warren Brinson - Warren looks good, he's practiced every day we've practiced for Clemson. He didn't have the luxury of going through camp. But he's also had four camps during his time at Georgia.
- Jared Wilson - Jared Wilson has been dealing with a bit of an Achilles as well, but he was back in a limited role on Saturday so he's back.
- Xavier McLeod - Been dealing with a little bit of an injury we don't know when we will get him back.
- Smael Mondon - Smael's been a participant in camp. He's on track.
Injury Report 8/20
- Roderick Robinson - "Dealing with a little bit of a turf toe, don't know when he's going to be available. We had a good group of backs on Saturday. "
- Warren Brinson - "Warren's been working his way back, I think 75, 85% on the GPS metrics. That was an Achilles coming into camp, think we should be able to get him back soon. Will know more today. "
- Jared Wilson - Jared Wilson has been dealing with a bit of an Achilles as well, but he was back in a limited role on Saturday so he's back.
- Xavier McLeod - Been dealing with a little bit of an injury we don't know when we will get him back.
- Smael Mondon - Smael's been a participant in camp. He's on track.
