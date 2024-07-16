WATCH: Kirby Smart Speaks at SEC Media Days
Watch Kirby Smart deliver his SEC Media Days Speech ahead of the 2024 college football season.
SEC Media Days are currently underway with Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart addressing the media on a litany of topics ahead of the 2024 college football season.
Kirby Smart is entering his ninth season with the Bulldogs and has already cemented himself as one of the premier coaches in the sport and one of the greatest Georgia coaches of all time. The Dawgs are coming off of their third straight undefeated regular season and will be looking to reclaim their spot as national champions after coming up just short of a three-peat in 2023.
Along with expectations for the 2024 season, Smart will likely cover a wide range of topics such as his expectations for his team this coming season, the changing landscape of college football, and the recent arrests that have taken place involving members of his team.
Smart and the rest of the coaches from the conference will be answering questions and providing statements as the week continues. Below is the full SEC Media Days schedule.
2024 SEC Media Days Schedule
Monday, July 15th
- Brian Kelly (LSU)
- Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)
- Shane Beamer (South Carolina)
- Clarke Lea (Vanderbilt)
Tuesday, July 16th
- Kirby Smart (Georgia)
- Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri)
- Brent Venables (Oklahoma)
- Josh Heupel (Tennessee)
Wednesday, July 17th
- Kalen DeBoer (Alabama)
- Billy Napier (Florida)
- Jeff Lebby (Mississippi State)
- Steve Sarkisian
Thursday, July 18th
- Sam Pittman (Arkansas)
- Hugh Freeze (Auburn)
- Mark Stoops (Kentucky)
- Texas A&M (Mike Elko)
