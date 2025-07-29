WATCH: Panthers Rookie RB Trevor Etienne Makes Impressive Cut During Training Camp
Watch as Panthers rookie Trevor Etienne makes an impressive cut during the team's preseason training period.
The NFL training period has begun, as the league's 32 teams report to their respective facilities to prepare for the upcoming regular season. One of the most exciting aspects of the training camps are the new faces that fans and players get to see with their team.
One player who has turned some heads thus far is Carolina Panthers running back Trevor Etienne, who is entering his rookie season following a fourth-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. Recently a video surfaced on social media of Etienne showcasing his rushing abilities.
In the video, fans can see the running back place a super effective cut on Panthers starting corner Jaycee Horn on his way to a big rushing gain. Etienne is expected to have an excellent rookie season and become an extremely effective asset to Carolina's offense.
Etienne was the Dawgs' go-to running back for the majority of the 2024 season and was an integral part of their SEC Championship victory over the Texas Longhorns in overtime. Despite missing a handful of games due to a minor rib injury, the running back led the Dawgs in rushing touchdowns this season and elevated the Bulldogs' rushing attack tremendously.
Etienne and the Panthers will begin their 2025 season on Sunday, September 7th, when they travel to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. and will be aired on FOX.
