WATCH: SEC Shorts Pokes Fun at Kirby Smart's Timeout Fiasco Following Auburn Game
Watch as SEC Shorts pokes fun at Kirby Smart following his timeout fiasco against the Auburn Tigers this past weekend.
Week seven of the SEC's 2025 college football season was a drama-filled slate with multiple teams suffering embarrassing defeats and/or being pushed to the wire in some dramatic matchups. But while another college football Saturday delivered on numerous dramatics, there is one instance that has garnered more attention than any other.
During the Georgia Bulldogs' matchup against the Auburn Tigers, multiple calls from the referees came into question as controversial decisions arguably provided the Bulldogs with an avenue to overcome a 10-point deficit and eventually escape with a 20-10 win over the Tigers.
Did Officiating Steal a Win for the Georgia Bulldogs?
At the center of those dramas was a timeout controversy that created an uproar among fans and analysts alike. Early in the fourth quarter of a one-score game, a Georgia timeout was called after Kirby Smart ran towards the referee signaling what appeared to be a timeout gesture.
However, Smart immediately began to argue with the referees that he was not asking for a timeout, but was signaling that an Auburn defensive player was clapping before the play to mimic a snap-count (which would result in a defensive penalty).
Much to the dismay of Auburn fans, Georgia was not charged with a timeout, despite the in-game play stopping. Since Saturday, the moment has been the subject of numerous criticisms and controversies, garnering statements from both Auburn and Georgia head coaches regarding the issue.
With many notable figures reacting to the questionable officiating jobs, beloved skit show SEC Shorts decided to join in on the fun, depicting Kirby Smart as a Jedi-like figure who uses mind-controlling powers to sway the referee's decisions. Smart's powers are so strong, he even convinces a referee to argue that the moon landing was fake.
While Kirby Smart likely doesn't have Jedi powers and the referees were certainly not solely making calls to the Bulldogs' benefit, the latest skit from SEC Shorts is a fun and light-hearted way to poke fun at an officiating job that will almost certainly live on in college football infamy for many years to come.