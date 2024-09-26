Weather Report for Georgia Football vs Alabama
For those traveling to Tuscaloosa or wondering if Hurricane Helen will affect the game. Here is Saturday's weather report.
For the second time in fifteen years, the Georgia Bulldogs will travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in a top-four matchup in what will be arguably the biggest regular season game of 2024. The Bulldogs have not defeated The Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa since 2007.
As Saturday's contest approaches, many have begun to question the effects Hurricane Helene could have on the game. With speculations about how mother nature could play a role. Luckily, it appears that this matchup will likely be unaffected.
According to The Weather Channel, the forecast for Saturday evening's game in Tuscaloosa is expected to be moderately warm. Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach a high of 76° and will cool down to a low of 62° in the evening with a 15% chance of rain.
How to Watch Georgia vs Alabama
- Gameday: Saturday, September 28th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color)
- Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
