Weather Report: Georgia Football vs Florida
For fans making the trip to Jacksonville, Florida this weekend. Here is what you can expect weather wise.
It's late October, which means thousands of Georgia Bulldog fans are preparing to make their annual pilgrimage to Jacksonville, Florida for the Dawgs annual meeting with the Florida Gators in "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party". A game that earned its name due to the massive tailgating scene.
Given that this game in particular is known for its tailgating, it is customary for fans who are traveling to know what to expect from mother nature. Luckily for fans, Saturday's forecast calls for ideal football watching conditions, with a high of 82° and a low of just 68°. There is also a low chance of rain wiht just 18%.
Kickoff for Saturday's contest is set for 3:30 and will be aired on ABC. This will be the first Georgia-Florida game to not be aired on CBS in more than 20 years.
How to Watch Georgia vs Florida
- Gameday: Saturday, November 2nd. 2024
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Everbank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
