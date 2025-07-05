What Are Georgia Football's Next Offseason Steps Ahead of the 2025 Football Season?
As the college football offseason enters its waning days, what is left for the Georgia Bulldogs to accomplish before the season begins?
The Georgia Bulldogs' 2025 college football season is just over a month away as the team begins to put the finishing touches on the offseason. As Kirby Smart and his staff prepare for the beginning of their regular season, here are the last few steps for the Dawgs to accomplish.
Continue to Bolster the 2026 Recruiting Class
The Bulldogs had an incredible month of recruiting in June, and with a handful of highly coveted prospects still on the board, the work for the 2026 class is not done. Another successful run in July and August could cement the Dawgs as a top 3 recruiting class once again.
Create Continuity on Offense
With so much overturn taking place on the offensive side of the ball, Mike Bobo and the Bulldogs will need to begin to prepare this year's roster to have as much continuity as possible for what will be a difficult schedule in 2025.
Be Proactive in Preventing Injuries
While injuries can oftentimes be chalked up to "bad luck". The Bulldogs' staff can still take as many measures as possible to ensure that injuries don't become a hindrance in the 2025 season. Nursing currently injured players and returning them to health will also be a massive must-do.
Begin Finalizing Depth Chart
By this point in the offseason, Kirby Smart and his staff likely have a decent idea as to which players will be starting by the first game of the regular season. However, a handful of question marks remain at certain positions. Answering these questions and finalizing a starting roster is one of the next major steps for the Bulldogs ahead of 2025.
Ramp Up Conditioning
Kirby Smart has stated before that conditioning must take place before the regular season begins, otherwise it will be too late. With a litany of difficult games ahead in 2025, the Dawgs are likely to be in a handful of fourth-quarter matchups during the regular season. Being in excellent condition will be a must for the 2025 season.
The Bulldogs will conclude their offseason preparations on Saturday, August 30th, when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd for week one of the regular season. Under Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs are undefeated in season openers and are on a more-than-30-game home win streak.
