What Does Florida Hiring Jon Sumrall Mean For the Georgia Bulldogs?
With the final regular season game of the 2025 season wrapping up yesterday, arguably the most impactful coaching carousel in recent memory is officially underway. With some high profile jobs opening all over the country, the landscape of the college football season in 2026 will look much different.
Arguably the biggest opening in the country is the vacancy at head coach for the Florida Gators. After going 3-4, the Gators parted ways with former head coach Billy Napier after an unsuccessful four season tenure, which included three losses to the Georgia Bulldogs.
As of this afternoon, the Gators officially hired Jon Sumrall to be their next head coach. Sumrall spent two seasons at Tulane, where he went 19-7. The Gators were heavily invested in potentially making Lane Kiffin their next coach, but it was announced Friday morning that they were no longer pursuing him.
How Florida Hiring Jon Sumrall Impacts the Georgia Bulldogs?
What does Sumrall’s hiring mean for the Bulldogs? Sumrall is the fourth coach that Kirby Smart’s team will face during his tenure. Given the new hire, they could be playing an entirely different roster in 2026. The portal is set to open soon, and the Gators will likely see a mass exodus from players who may have been anticipating another targeted head coach coming or were bought into Billy Napier.
Two of the key players who could be off the roster are QB DJ Lagway and RB Jadan Baugh. Though the Bulldogs defeated the Gators 24-20 just a matter of weeks ago, both players competed well in the matchup and were two reasons the game came down to the final minutes.
A new coach in place also creates a new identity as a team. The Gators under Sumrall will likely be a much different offense especially, as Napier was known for his offensive acumen and even served as the playcaller during his tenure as head coach.
The Bulldogs are set to play the Gators next season in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA while EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL is being remodeled. With a new venue, coaching staff, and likely roster, next year’s Cocktail Party will certainly be a game for both Bulldog and Gator fans to be excited about.