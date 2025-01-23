What Georgia Football Needs Most Heading Into the 2025 Season
As the Dawgs begin their early preparations for the 2025 college football season, here is the one thing they must have.
The college football offseason has begun as teams are in the preliminary stages of dealing with roster changes, hiring new coaches, and turning their sights on the next upcoming season in hopes of winning a national title. One of those teams being the Georgia Bulldogs, who are now two full seasons removed from their most recent title victory.
Like many teams this offseason, Georgia is dealing with the high demand of reloading talented players in an era of college football where quality players are more spread thin than ever. But while talent and skill are necessities for any successful team. It might not necessarily be what the Dawgs need most.
Part of what made the Bulldogs' 2021 and 2022 rosters so incredible was the leadership that the teams possessed. Players such as Nakobe Dean, Stetson Bennett, Nolan Smith, and others not only led the team on the field of play but were crucial locker-room pieces as well. While Georgia has not been without "leaders" for the previous two seasons, one could argue that the abundance and ferocity of recent has not matched Georgia's national title teams.
The Georgia Bulldogs will always be one of the more talented programs in college football, thanks to Kirby Smart's relentless recruiting. But, if the Dawgs want to return to the proverbial mountain top of college football, it will require many of those talented players to step up, set an example, and build a foundation of leadership that will help the Bulldogs replicate the successes that they had just a few seasons ago.
