What Justus Terry's De-Commitment From USC Means For Georgia Football
5-star defensive lineman Justus Terry has de-committed from USC. What does this mean for Georgia?
The College Football recruiting world got some big news this week when 5-star defensive lineman Justus Terry announced that he would be de-committing from USC just one day after five-star EDGE Isaiah Gibson announced that he would also be de-committing from the university as well.
Before joining USC’s 2025 recruiting class, Terry was once committed to the Georgia Bulldogs and was renowned as one of the better players in the Dawgs’ recruiting class. His flip from Georgia to USC left many Bulldog fans disappointed, but Terry’s relationship with the Bulldogs’ coaching staff remained extremely strong.
With Terry back on the board, the Bulldogs are once again the front-runners to land the extremely talented defensive lineman prospect and the addition of Terry would bolster their already strong recruiting class for 2025.
While the recruiting world in college football leaves many uncertainties and there is always room for surprises, Terry’s decision to de-commit from the Trojans is an excellent sign for the Georgia Bulldogs moving forward.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
