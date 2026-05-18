What Makes Georgia Football's Regular Season Matchup With Alabama So Unique in 2026

Why the Georgia Bulldogs regular season meeting with the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2026 will be so unique for both teams.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide are two of college football's premiere programs as the two teams have battled in numerous high stakes matchups over the past decade. The prestige of these two programs has made each of their matchups must see television.

The Dawgs and Tide will once again do battle this season, as Georgia is set to travel to Tuscaloosa for the third time since the turn of the decade. This will be the third consecutive meeting between these two programs in the regular season.

But while playing in the regular season has become somewhat of a normal occurrence between these two programs, there is one facet of this year's matchup that will be unique to both the Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide.

The Difference in Georgia and Alabama's 2026 Regular Season Matchup

Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) and linebacker Jalon Walker (11) during the third quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

In the past two regular season matchups between these two programs, both teams have been fresh off of a bye week, providing each roster with an extra bit of rest before the massive game. However, this will not be the case this season, as both programs will be heading into this matchup after facing an SEC program.

Prior to their highly anticipated matchup with Georgia on October 10th, Alabama will make a trip to Starkville, Mississippi to take on Mississippi State on October 3rd. Georgia will also be in action that afternoon, as they host the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Bulldogs have been on the losing end of the majority of their matchups with Alabama and have won just two games against the Crimson Tide in the last 15 years. Pending the results of their contest with Vanderbilt just a week prior, the added rest could provide the team a slight advantage over Alabama.

Another unique facet of the matchup is that this will be the first time since 2008 where the Crimson Tide plays the Bulldogs after suffering a loss to Georgia in the previous season. The Bulldogs handed the Crimson Tide a staggering defeat in last year's SEC Championship by a score of 28-7.

While the circumstances of the lead up to this year's regular season matchup will be slightly different previous seasons. The 2026 rendition of Georgia and Alabama's rivalry will likely be just as exciting and will deliver fans another iconic matchup.