What the Georgia Bulldogs are getting in transfer Ja'Marley Riddle.

The Georgia Bulldogs may not have been as active as other teams in the transfer portal this offseason, but they also didn't lose as many players off their roster as some programs did. They brought in a handful of players, and one of those was East Carolina defensive back Ja'Marley Riddle.

The first thing that Georgia fans need to know about Riddle is that he played high school football in the state of Georgia at Camden County High School. He was a member of the 2024 recruiting class and ranked as a three-star prospect. It didn't take long for Riddle to prove he likely had been overlooked during his high school career.

In two seasons, Riddle racked up 134 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and six interceptions (three in each season). The East Carolina safety was an immediate impact player and it looks like he will be doing the same in Athens.

So what is Georgia exactly getting in their newest safety addition?

What the Film Says About Georgia Transfer Ja'Marley Riddle

Sep 14, 2024; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Anderson Castle (1) is stopped on his run by East Carolina Pirates defensive back Ja'Marley Riddle (22) during the second half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

For starters, he has a great nose for the football. His natural instincts often carry him to the play and when he arrives, he does so with violence. Riddle has no problem filling the lane in run support and if offenses want to test him in the screen game, they can forget about it. He is a very explosive striker and his presence is felt.

Riddle often played deep safety for the Pirates, and that often brings up the question of how his coverage skills are. He is a fluid mover in coverage and has a natural feel for where the play is progressing towards. His tape also showed his ability to open up his hips, turn, and run with a receiver down the field. He also showed the ability to find the ball in the air to make a play, which shouldn't be surprising for someone who had six interceptions in two seasons.

The Ja’Marley Riddle tape is ELECTRIC pic.twitter.com/6fO2VL2Gwp — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) January 26, 2026

There is no doubt, though, that Riddle's best trait is his ability to strike ball carriers, and the confidence he has in his tackling. This is not a player you will see hesitate when approaching the ball carrier. He stays in full stride and breaks down at the last second to make the tackle. Sometimes this can be to his own detriment, as he has overrun ball carriers at times or taken an overly aggressive angle in the box, but very rarely does he miss a tackle.

So, if Georgia fans wanted a thumper in the safety room, they got one in Riddle. And on top of that, they got a player who brings two years of experience and has natural ball skills in the passing game. This is an addition that Georgia fans should be very excited about heading into this season.

