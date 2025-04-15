What We Learned About Gunner Stockton During His G Day Performance
What we learned about Gunner Stockton during his Georgia football spring game performance.
Georgia’s annual G-Day scrimmage provided Bulldog fans with a glimpse into what could be another promising season in Athens, as several players stepped up and showed why they may play key roles come fall.
One of the biggest takeaways? The secondary came to play. Georgia’s defensive backs looked locked in all afternoon, blanketing receivers and making it tough for quarterbacks to find any rhythm through the air.
Leading the way was cornerback Daniel Harris, who came down with a timely interception and flashed the kind of ball skills and awareness that can be taught. The entire unit showed discipline and tight coverage throughout, giving fans hope that this group could return to the kind of elite play that’s become expected under Kirby Smart.
On the offensive side, one name to circle heading into the season: Jaden Reddell. The tight end showed why the hype around him has been building since he arrived on campus. Athletic and fluid in space, Reddell could be a versatile weapon in Georgia’s offense especially in RPO sets. He’s got the size to block and the hands to be a serious mismatch in coverage, which opens up a new dimension to Mike Bobo’s play-calling.
At quarterback, Gunner Stockton took the reins of the offense and showed resilience after an early turnover. Instead of letting it rattle him, Stockton responded with poise, leading multiple scoring drives and showing he has a solid grasp of the playbook. His ability to bounce back and command the huddle stood out something that will be crucial as Georgia pushes for another National title.
Overall, G-Day gave us a first look at a team still loaded with talent, grit, and plenty of upside. And if the flashes we saw today are any indication, this fall could be another special one in Athens.
