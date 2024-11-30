Who Does Georgia Want to Play in the SEC Championship Game - Texas or Texas A&M?
Who does Georgia want to play in the SEC Championship game between Texas and Texas A&M?
The Georgia Bulldogs clinched their spot in the SEC title game last week after Alabama lost to Oklahoma and last night they won an overtime thriller against Georgia Tech after being down 17-0 at halftime. Now their regular season is wrapped up and are waiitng to see who they will play in the SEC title game. They will face the winner of Texas vs Texas A&M on Saturday, so who should Georgia want to play?
Georgia has already played Texas once this season at Texas and they walked away victorious after a dominating performance from their defense. A rematch might look a little different as most do, but Georgia does have the knowledge that they can beat the Longhorns. However, facing Steve Sarkisian and his offense a second time might not sound too ideal.
Texas A&M on the other hand has been a little up and down this year, especially offensively, but their defense has been stoudt. The Aggies are littered with impressive defensive front players who can create havoc and a solid secondary standing behind them. On top of that, Marcel Reed adds another element to the run game and quarterback run has been something Georgia's defense has struggled with this season. Georgia Tech's Haynes King went for over 100 rushing yards on Friday night.
Some believe that a rematch is never ideal, especially after having beat the team the first time but Texas is likely the more desirable team Georgia should want to face for multiple reasons.
For starters, a loss to Texas likely would not bump Georgia out of the playoffs. The Dawgs already beat them once and then losing to the No. 3 team in the country in an extra game would be hard to reason a playoff exit for the Dawgs. A loss to Texas A&M though could be enough to bump Georgia out of the playoffs. Also, as mentioned before, Georgia probably matches up better against the Longhorns than they do the Aggies.
