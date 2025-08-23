Who Should be the Three Programs Georgia Football Faces Annually in Conference Play?
Who should be the three SEC teams the Georgia Bulldogs face annually as a part of their conference schedule?
The Southeastern Conference recently made a big splash in the college football world as it announced that it would be adopting a nine-game conference schedule for the 2026 season, which would include three annual opponents, with the six remaining opponents rotating.
With the impending schedule changes on the way, analysts and fans have begun projecting who the Georgia Bulldogs' three constant opponents will be. While most Bulldog fans agree that Auburn and Florida are likely to remain on the schedule, the third annuall opponent remains somewhat of a mystery.
South Carolina, Kentucky, and Tennessee are among the three programs that most Georgia fans believe are likely to be labeled as the Dawgs' third opponent. However, the SEC announced that the three opponents will be "focused on maintaining many traditional rivalries", which provides an advantage to other teams.
Of the three potential opponents, Tennessee has arguably been the most competitive rival of Georgia recently. However, the Vols and Bulldogs have played just 54 times, compared to their 78 meetings with Kentucky, and 76 with South Carolina.
Regardless of who will be the Dawgs' three annual conference opponents moving forward, the Bulldogs will likely have one of the more difficult schedules in the nation, as will numerous other programs within the SEC.
Georgia will begin conference play when it travels to Knoxville on Saturday, September 13th, to face the Tennessee Volunteers. The Dawgs are heading into this matchup looking to win their fifth straight in Neyland Stadium, and their ninth consecutive victory in the series.
