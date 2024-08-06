Who Will Be The Next Commit For Georgia?
The Georgia Bulldogs currently have (22) verbal commits in the 2025 signing class as Early National Signing Day is just under four months away. The start of December will be here before we know it, but the Dawgs have time to continue to add on to what is already the nation's No. 3 ranked recruiting class according to the 247sports consensus.
Georgia still has a handful of top targets that have yet to make their final collegiate decision as well. Today, we take a look at the names and dates to pay attention to as the cycle comes to a close.
Jontae Gilbert, DB - Commitment Date Set for August 10th
Gilbert appears to be a Georgia lean as his recruitment nears a close and that's quite a feat considering Georgia wasn't exaclty in the picture for the four-star just two months ago when he cut his list to a top-7. Now, as he makes what's assumed to be his final decision, the Georgia staff has worked their way to the top.
Justus Terry, DT - No timetable
Terry has made it known that he will be taking this thing down to Early National Signing Day. That being said, with four months to go in this battle, Georgia seems to be standing on solid ground despite Alabama making things really interesting. Terry and defensive line coach Tray Scott have had a tremendous relationship since before Terry even entered high school. This has been a long battle, one that Georgia has remained consistent in.
Elijah Griffin, DT - No timetable
Griffin told SI back in early May that he would be waiting until early national signing day as well to make his announcement. So, Georgia's crown jewels in this 2025 recruiting class will have the Dawgs waiting around with bated breath. This recruitment appears to be a battle between Georgia, Miami and Southern Cal, one that sources expect Georgia to win.
Nick Brooks, OT - No Timetable
Georgia landed 6'8, 370 pound offensive tackle Juan Gaston August 2nd. Nick Brooks, another 6'7, 360 pounder is still on the market and is reportedly nearing a commitment timeline, though he hasn't set one just yet. Brooks started his high school career here in Georgia, but moved back to Iowa for two seasons. Now, he's returned to the state of Georgia and finish his high school career at Grayson High School, just 45-minutes from Athens where he's been a frequent visitor.
Gurantee: Kirby Smart WILL flip a Power4 commit by end of cycle.
Other Georgia News:
- NFL Draft Analyst Raves About Multiple Georgia Football Players
- Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Jokes Back About NIL At Georgia's Kirby Smart
- Lewis Cine Addresses Pivotal Season at Minnesota Vikings' Training Camp
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily