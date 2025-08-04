2026 QB Jared Explains Why He Committed to Georgia Football
The Georgia Bulldogs have pieced together an impressive 2026 recruiting class this year and the headliner of the group is quarterback Jared Curtis. The five-star prospect committed to Georgia back in May of this year and he recent spoke on why the chose the Bulldogs.
"Just the relationship with the coaches," Curtis said in an interview with the Tennessean. "Coach [Mike] Bobo and Coach Gummy [Van Gorder], Coach [Kirby] Smart and Coach [Streeter]. Just the town, I think it's very football related and they have the strongest fan base."
Coach Van Gorder is now an offensive analyst for the Philadelphia Eagles but was the assistant quarterbacks coach for the Bulldogs from 2019-2024. Prior to leaving Athens in March, Van Gorder played a role in getting Curtis to Athens.
Curtis had committed to Georgia in the spring of 2024 but would proceed to decommit and reopen his recruitment. His recruitment came down to Georgia and Oregon and the Bulldogs beat out the Ducks to reclaim Curtis in the class.
Curtis is rated a five-star prospect, the fifth-best player in the country, the second-best quarterback in the class and the best player in the state of Tennessee, according to composite rankings.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Kaiden Prothro, TE
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
- Nick Abrams, LB
- Anthony Lonon Jr., DL
