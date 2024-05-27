Why 2024 Will Be Such an Important Year for Georgia Bulldogs Linebacker Smael Mondon
Smael Mondon has been a major contributor on defense for the Bulldogs. But this upcoming season will have major importance for his career moving forward.
Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon has been a major force for the Bulldogs’ defense for the better part of two seasons. The Dawgs linebacker has accounted for more than 130 tackles in his career and was an integral part of Georgia’s 2022 national title season. The Georgia linebacker has been a part of some major moments for the Dawgs, but this upcoming season may be the biggest moment for Mondon yet.
Mondon gifted Bulldog fans with some great news ahead of the 2024 season as he elected to forgo the 2024 NFL Draft and return for one more season at Georgia. This means that this season will be highly indicative as to where the Bulldogs linebacker lands in next year’s NFL Draft.
Linebackers drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft, typically possess elite athletic ability and have high production that jumps off the stat sheet to a casual fan. Mondon, luckily possesses incredible athletic ability and has been an extremely consistent player when it comes to statistical production. However, his production probably needs to take an extra step if he wants to guarantee a first-round spot in next year’s NFL Draft.
Smael Mondon has been an extremely consistent linebacker on one of the best defenses in the country. But he will need to add another level of elite production to his game during the 2024 season, should he have aspirations of being one of the first linebackers off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
