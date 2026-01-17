Why Did the Georgia Bulldogs Take A Transfer Quarterback Ahead of the 2026 Season?

The Georgia Bulldogs have added a quarterback to their 2026 roster via the NCAA transfer portal. Here is what it means for the Bulldogs.

The NCAA transfer portal window is nearly closed, as teams make their final pushes to acquire talented players and retain their own roster ahead of the 2026 college football season. Which means that transfer commitments are expected to be extremely prevelant in the coming days.

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the many programs that have leaned on the portal to supplement their roster this offseason and have already added a plethora of names. However, the Bulldogs' latest addition may have caught a few Georgia fans by surprise.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bryson Beaver announced his commitment to the University of Georgia earlier this week, in the wake of the news that Dante Moore would be returning to Eugene for the 2026 season.

Beaver was a member of the 2026 recruiting class and entered the portal before ever seeing the field with the Ducks. As a high school recruit, he was rated as the 174th-best player in the country, the 12th-best quarterback in the class, and the 19th-best player in the state of California, according to composite rankings.

Beaver's addition may come as a slight surprise, as the Bulldogs quarterback room was not in desperate need of a passer. After all, Gunner Stockton is expected to return as Georgia's starter for the 2026 season, and reserve quarterback Ryan Puglisi also publicly confirmed his return to Athens as well.

So why did Georgia add another scholarship quarterback to its roster? The answer is quite simple.

Georgia's Disappointing Results in the Jared Curtis Sweepstakes

Division II- Class A, Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian School, is awarded Tennessee Titans Mr. Football 2025, during the Titans Mr. Football Awards at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, on Tuesday Dec, 9, 2025. | NICOLE HESTER / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the biggest storylines of the 2026 recruiting cycle was the very dramatic recruitment of quarterback Jared Curtis. After remaining committed to the Georgia Bulldogs for the majority of the 2025 season, Curtis shockingly flipped his commitment to the Vanderbilt Commodores just days before National Signing Day.

This, of course, left Georgia without a quarterback in its 2026 recruiting class. Which means that Beaver's addition via the transfer portal is merely a move that was made to fill the void left by Curtis following his departure.

Although it took some transfer portal theatrics, the Georgia Bulldogs have finally secured their quarterback for the 2026 recruiting class and will look to develop each of its passers to prepare one of them to take over as the starting quarterback in the very near future.