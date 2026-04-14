Why Experts Believe the Georgia Bulldogs Will Be Even Better During the 2026 Season

The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to have even more success during their 2026 college football season. Here are a few reasons why.

The 2026 college football season is still months away. However, the momentum for certain programs is already beginning to build as spring practices across the country begin to reach their conclusion and summer workouts ramp up.

One of the many programs who appear to be trending in the right direction are the Georgia Bulldogs. A team that has frequently found itself in the mix for the College Football Playoff over the past few seasons.

Last season, Georgia finished the regular season with an impressive 11-1 record and a second consecutive SEC Championship victory. However, the Dawgs' hopes of a third national championship under Kirby Smart fell short, as the team suffered another early exit in the College Football Playoff.

But as the buildup to the 2026 season continues, the buzz around Athens appears to be growing as more and more experts are labeling the Dawgs as a team that should have immense success next year.

Why Many Analysts are Extremely High on the Georgia Bulldogs Ahead of 2026

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Gabe Harris Jr. (0) celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quintavius Johnson (33) after a sack during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"The Bulldogs were the second-youngest team in the SEC in 2025, but coach Kirby Smart still managed to win the program's second straight SEC title and reach the CFP again. Georgia went back to its bread and butter under Smart -- running the ball and stopping the run," wrote ESPN's Mark Schlabach. "Quarterback Gunner Stockton is back after a solid first season as the starter, and persuading tailback Nate Frazier to stay was big. The defense should again be stingy, and Smart retooled the secondary with experienced transfers."

Smart and his staff have done an excellent job at ensuring the team is always loaded with immense talent that is well coached. However, the modern era of football has forced the head coach to navigate a time in football where the contributing talent on the field usually has less experience than ever.

While the Bulldogs will still be relatively young this season, the roster as a whole will be far more experienced and will be primed to win big games in critical moments. A characteristic often associated with championship teams.

Georgia will return to action this Saturday, April 18th, to showcase its 2026 roster in the team's annual spring game scrimmage. Kickoff for this event will take in Sanford Stadium and is scheduled for approximately 1 p.m.