Why Georgia Bulldogs Fans Should Want QB Gunner Stockton to Throw an Interception
Here is why fans of the Georgia Bulldogs should want Gunner Stockton to throw an interception in the near future.
It's no secret that the quarterback is one of the more difficult positions to play in all of sports, and that doing so often requires a mistake-free operation to help lead a team to victory. One of the most critical mistakes that must be avoided, however, is interceptions.
Luckily for the Georgia Bulldogs, quarterback Gunner Stockton has yet to throw an interception in his first four starts of 2025 and has taken extremely good care of the football. But as the Dawgs prepare for their fifth matchup of the regular season, Georgia fans may want to see that change.
Stockton's play at the quarterback position this season has been extremely efficient and risk-free. However, the lack of risk-taking has also resulted in some missed opportunities that have left yards on the field for the Dawgs' offense.
The best way to take advantage of more opportunities on the offensive side of the ball is to take more risks when throwing it. Which, ironically enough, means that fans should want to see an interception or two from Gunner Stockton in the future. Not because turnovers are good, but because it would signify that the quarterback is now comfortable making throws that he was not attempting before.
As a Georgia fan, hoping that your quarterback turns the football over may certainly feel counterproductive. But an interception or two from Gunner Stockton could actually be a great sign for the Bulldogs offense moving forward.
