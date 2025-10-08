Why Georgia's Noah Thomas Could Be in Store for a Breakout vs Auburn Tigers
Why Georgia wide receiver Noah Thomas could be in store for a breakout game vs the Auburn Tigers.
A bright spot for Georgia's offense this season outside of how dominant the run game has been is the improvement at wide receiver. The Bulldogs had some issues at the position a season ago, but this year they have consistently been reliable and explosive at times. However, if there was one question that still remains at that position, though, it's where is Noah Thomas?
Thomas was one of the handful of transfer portal additions Georgia made this offseason and through five games, Thomas has three receptions for 24 yards. On the flip side, Zachariah Branch, another transfer receiver, has become a focal point for Georgia's offense.
The good news for Georgia fans is there is a legitimate reason to believe Thomas will have a breakout game this weekend against the Auburn Tigers.
Last season with Texas A&M, Thomas racked up five receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns against the Tigers on the road. It was his second time that season passing over the 100-yard mark in a game.
The biggest thing to note about Thomas is that he was the Aggies' starting X receiver last season. For Georgia, that is Colbie Young right now. However, Georgia has shown they are willing to play both Young and Thomas at the same time, and maybe that is something they feature even more against the Tigers this weekend.
Sometimes it takes a little bit for transfer additions to really get going with their new teams and Thomas might be an example of that. Thomas' lack of production is due to him not seeing the field or having opportunities drawn up for him. Georgia just hasn't been able to get the ball to him. Perhaps that changes this weekend.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily