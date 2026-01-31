Why It’s Time for QB Gunner Stockton to Move On From What Made Him a Fan Favorite

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton became a fan favorite doing this during the 2025 season. But he will need to leave it behind in 2026.

The Georgia Bulldogs are heading into the 2026 college football season with immense talent and a plethora of high expectations as the team looks to win a third national title under head coach Kirby Smart.

At the head of those expectations is quarterback Gunner Stockton, who is entering his second full season as the Bulldogs starter and is one of the most revered figures on this year's roster by fans, his peers, and analysts alike.

Stockton's mild-mannered demeanor and ability to deliver in the clutch have made him one of the sport's more likable quarterbacks this year, and the Bulldogs passer is steadily climbing up the watchlists for major awards this offseason.

There is one trait, however, in particular that sets Stockton apart from all other elite quarterback prospects. But it's a trait that the quarterback will need to leave behind in 2026 should the Dawgs have aspirations of making a deep run in the College Football Playoff.

Gunner Stockton Needs to Stop Doing This in 2026

Oct 11, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) is tackled by Auburn Tigers linebacker Elijah Melendez (9) and safety Anquon Fegans (21) during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Apart from his likable personality and game-winning traits, Stockton has been heavily praised for his toughness and his willingness to take a hit. On numerous occasions throughout the 2025 season, the quarterback courageously stood in the pocket or waited until the last second to deliver a throw, which often resulted in him receiving a massive collision.

Despite this, Stockton would bounce back up every time and was often the first to celebrate with his teammates after a big play. But, for as enthralling as it is to watch the team's starting quarterback take hits like they're a running back, it comes with a major risk.

Quarterback injuries are one of the biggest hindrances to any team's success and can absolutely derail a season at the most inopportune times. The more hits a quarterback takes, the higher the chances of this happening. Stockton's objection to avoiding contact makes the risk that much larger.

Now, to Stockton's credit, the quarterback did make an obvious effort last season to play smart and avoid contact when necessary, especially as a runner. However, there were far too many times last year that the quarterback received a monstrous hit.

Gunner Stockton is not an ordinary passer. He's a football player who just so happens to play quarterback, and that's what makes him so great. But if the Bulldogs want to have the best chance possible at returning to the College Football Playoff and winning a national title, he will need to keep his hits received to a minimum in 2026.