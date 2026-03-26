Why the Georgia Bulldogs Will Exceed Oddsmaker's Expectations During 2026 Season

Why the Georgia Bulldogs appear poised to exceed their preseason expectations during the 2026 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs are in the thick of their spring practices this offseason, as the team continues to prepare for the return of college football this coming fall. The Dawgs have strung together a handful of extremely impressive seasons, which of course, has resulted in some high expectations for 2026.

But while the expectations for Kirby Smart and his team are high heading into the new season, the Bulldogs will still have an excellent chance at exceeding their standards this year. Especially the expectations set by Vegas oddsmakers.

According to FanDuel, the Dawgs are projected to win 9.5 games this year. This means that anything better than a nine win season would be exceeding Vegas' expectations. The Bulldogs will have an excellent chance to do so, given their recent successes and prestige.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Their Decade of Success

Georgia running back Prather Hudson (24), Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia center Lamont Gaillard (53) take the field before the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Georgia and Alabama on Monday, Jan. 8, 2017 in Atlanta, Ga. (AJ Reynolds for the Athens Banner-Herald) | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Georgia has been no stranger to big moments and impressive wins during the Kirby Smart era. The Bulldogs have competed in numerous high profile games, and more often than not, found ways to win.

Things will be no different this season, as the Dawgs is set to take on plenty of formidable opponents, such as Alabama, Ole Miss, and Oklahoma. All three of these contests have the possibility of being top-10 matchups when they are played.

While an undefeated regular season will be a tall task for the Dawgs, 10 wins during the 2026 regular season is something the team will be more than capable of. Even with the SEC's newly imposed nine-game conference schedule beginning in 2026.

"The last time Kirby Smart won less than 10 games in a full season was back in 2016, his first year in Athens," wrote CBS Sports' John Talty. "With a pretty manageable conference slate in 2026, you should be bullish about the Bulldogs' chances of besting expectations."

As the regular season approaches, the Dawgs will continue to diligently work in hopes of not only exceeding the preseason expectations placed on them, but also winning a third national championship under Coach Smart.

Georgia will begin its 2026 regular season on Saturday, September 5th, when the team hosts Tennessee State in Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs have never lost a season opener under Kirby Smart, and have not lost a home opener since the 2011 season against South Carolina.