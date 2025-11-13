Why You Should Like Georgia's Chances vs the Texas Longhorns
Why fans should like Georgia's chances vs the Texas Longhorns.
One of the biggest matchups of the season will be taking place this weekend in Athens, Ga. The Georgia Bulldogs will be playing host to the Texas Longhorns. The Bulldogs are looking to solidify their chances of making the playoff, while the Longhorns are hoping to keep their chances alive this weekend. It is also the first time Texas will have played at Sanford Stadium.
Both teams are coming into this weekend feeling good about themselves. Georgia has had some shaky moments this season, but they are coming off their best game of the season vs Mississippi State on the road. Texas, on the other hand, had one of its best performances vs Vanderbilt before the bye week and is fully healthy coming into this week.
It feels like a pretty even matchup. Arch Manning has seemed to find a bit of a stride in Steve Sarkisian's offense, Georgia's defense has settled in a bit this year and both rosters are filled with former blue chip prospects. However, there is a reason to believe that Georgia has a much better chance of pulling out a win this weekend than Texas does.
What it Requires to Beat the Georgia Bulldogs at Home
The Bulldogs have one loss on the season. It was to the Alabama Crimson Tide back in the early portion of the season. It also ended Georgia's home game win streak. It's not the fact that Alabama beat Georgia, though. It's about what it required from Alabama in order to beat Georgia.
Ty Simpson threw for 278 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions and completed 63 percent of his passes. Alabama also converted 13 times on third down out of 19 total attempts. Simpson's first half performance against Georgia was one of the more impressive things you will see at the college level. He was essentially unstoppable, or at least that's how it felt. Despite how efficient and impressive Simpson was vs Georgia, they only won by three.
Maning has improved this season and has gained quite a bit more confidence, it seems. He even said that he was going to talk to Simpson this week, leading up to the game. However, the thought of having to replicate what Simpson did vs Georgia in the first half is the path to earning a win in Athens kind of gives an edge to Georgia. I mean, Ole Miss scored five straight touchdowns vs Georgia in Sanford Stadium and they lost by eight.
Sanford Stadium is a tough place to play and both teams will need to be on top of their game if they want to pull out a win this weekend, but given the circumstances, there's good reason to favor Georgia.