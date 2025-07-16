Wide Receiver Colbie Young Named Georgia Bulldogs' X-Factor for 2025 Football Season
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Colbie Young has been listed as the Georgia Bulldogs' "X-Factor" ahead of the 2025 college football season.
The 2025 college football season is just over a month away as the nation's 132 FBS teams prepare for a chance at reaching the College Football Playoff. With so much talent on every roster this season, ESPN has provided a list of "X-Factors" who could be the difference makers for their top-25 team.
According to ESPN, the Georgia Bulldogs' X-Factor for the 2025 season is wide receiver Colbie Young, who returns to the Dawgs roster after missing the majority of the 2024 season. The receiver's size and pass-catching ability present a significant opportunity to provide the Dawgs' offense with a massive spark.
Prior to a suspension in 2024, Young appeared in five games for the Bulldogs and hauled in 11 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns. His absence during the back half of Georgia's schedule was felt by the Dawgs' offense, and his return could bolster the Bulldogs' passing game.
Young's return to Georgia's lineup is one of the many additions Georgia has made at the wide receiver position ahead of the 2025 season. Along with Young, the Bulldogs have added wide receivers Zachariah Branch and Noah Thomas via the transfer portal.
Georgia and its wide receivers will continue their preparations for the 2025 season before facing the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, August 30th. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily