Will Georgia Football Have More Night Games During Their 2024 Season?
Will the Georgia Bulldogs 2024 schedule provide more night games for fans of the Red and Black?
The 7:30 time slot in college football is one of the most coveted times to play a game. The later kickoff time allows fans and players to avoid the blistering heat, play under lights, and create a more fun atmosphere for fans and players of the home team.
The Georgia Bulldogs have had an interesting relationship with night games. During the 2022 season, the Dawgs were not awarded a single night game in Athens despite being the defending national champions. However, they received more night games during the 2023 season, most notably their top-10 matchup with the Ole Miss Rebels.
The Dawgs have already had one of their home games for the 2024 season tabbed as night games. Their matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, which will be played on Black Friday is expected to be a 7:30 kickoff.
Georgia’s home opener against Tennessee Tech has also been announced and will be a 2 p.m. kickoff. With four other games awaiting time announcements, the Dawgs could see multiple night games at home for back-to-back seasons.
The majority of Georgia’s night games, however, appear to be taking place away from Athens. The Dawgs matchups with both Kentucky and Alabama have already been announced as 7:30 kicks, and, likely, their matchup with Texas will also take place at 7:30 as well.
While it remains unclear just how many games Dawg fans will watch under the lights this season, the SEC’s new deal with ESPN is likely to make night games much more likely for Georgia’s home schedule moving forward.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Poised for Deep Run in College Baseball Tournament
- Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap
- Ohio State Predicted to Have Defense Comparable to 2021 Georgia
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K