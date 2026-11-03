How to Watch Georgia Football vs. Ole Miss: Game Time, How to Watch Online, Odds for Week 10 game (Nov. 7, 2026)

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs football has a huge matchup with No. 12 Ole Miss in a Week 10 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the Ole Miss game online.

Georgia football beat the Florida Gators 27-8 on Saturday. The Rebels used a second-half surge to blow past Auburn 45-15 in Oxford. This is the second time the Dawgs have played a night game on ABC this year - an indication of how big the game is for both the Dawgs and the Rebels. With two SEC losses on the season, the game is a critical one for Ole Miss. Georgia remains in first place in league standings, but would fall into a multi-team mosh pit should they lose to the Rebels.

The Georgia-Ole Miss game will go head to head with NBC’s huge showdown of No. 1 Miami traveling to No. 4 Notre Dame. NBC has struggled to win the college football ratings tug of war over the years. Saturday night is that network’s best chance to win this season. But the draw of Georgia will be hard to top. The Bulldogs are one of the three most-watched college football teams this decade.

Georgia and Ole Miss clashed last season in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Ole Miss won the game on the final play of the contest - sending the Dawgs home after one game in the CFP for the season season in a row.

Georgia football-Ole Miss: Game time for Week 10 game

The Georgia football-Ole Miss game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on Saturday.

Georgia football-Ole Miss: TV Channel for Week 10 game

The Georgia football-Ole Miss game will be broadcast on ABC.

Georgia football-Ole Miss: How to watch online, stream for Week 10 game

The Georgia football-Ole Miss game will be streamed using the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

According to FanDuel, Georgia is a 3.5-point favorite against Ole Miss. The Dawgs are 6-2 against the spread this season.

What Kirby Smart said on defending against QB Trinidad Chambliss:

“How long do you have? We could talk for an hour about it, but it's not even that. I wrote down, so I watched every game, wow plays. It's not the wow plays. The wow plays are what you guys love and what America loves. He had some wow plays against us last year, really, in both games, but especially the second. It's the down-in, down-out decision making that he's really elite at. The accuracy that he's elite at, the release, the decision. His pinpointing. He has an anticipation of windows that's probably unmatched. I don't know if that was God-given or the fact that he played a lot of football before he got to Ole Miss. He has played a lot of football and experience helps. You throw all that in, and you have a tremendous athlete. He goes forwards, backwards as fast as he goes sideways. He can back up and go for it. He's just a great athlete that is a great quarterback.”

Last time out: Georgia football-Florida

Led by a dominating and opportunistic performance from its defense, the No. 3-ranked Georgia football team knocked off No. 17 Florida, 27-8, in the Atlanta Gridiron Classic on Saturday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Playing in front of a sellout crowd of 72,541, the Bulldogs forced four turnovers, which they turned into 17 points, and earned their sixth consecutive win in the series.



The Halloween game, which had fans of both teams dressed up for the holiday, never got too spooky for the Bulldogs. The lead was 7-0 after the first quarter and 24-0 midway through the fourth. Georgia’s forced turnovers were a huge reason why, particularly linebacker Chris Cole’s 66-yard fumble return for a touchdown with 29 seconds left in the first half.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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