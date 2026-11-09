ATHENS - Georgia football might not have enough “bite” to get where they want to go this season.

That’s according to former Notre Dame and LSU coach Brian Kelly, swung and missed pretty hard on his prediction ahead of Georgia football’s blowout win over the Ole Miss Rebels Saturday night in Oxford.

Kelly predicted the Dawgs would fall in Oxford, but his critique of the Bulldogs was pointed.

“The flaw that I saw that Georgia has that they didn't have in the past is the inability to put away Florida last week,” Kelly said. “From an offensive perspective - they had that game from the beginning and they never put them away. I think that's the difference between this Georgia team. They don't have that bite that you would see from year to year. It is still a really good football team, and they can win this game.”

Georgia certainly didn’t put Florida away with a knockout punch. The Dawgs slowly killed the Gators. Saturday night, however, Georgia delivered knock out punch after knock out punch. The Rebels could not get going at all on offense, and Georgia’s was busy scoring and running at will.

Kelly has experience playing one of the best Georgia teams of all time - the 2022 team that was undefeated and slashed his LSU team 50-30 in Atlanta to win the SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs then went on to slip past Ohio State before bludgeoning Texas Christian to win the national title in Los Angeles.

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DOES BRIAN KELLY HAVE A POINT?

He had a better point before Georgia took the Rebels to the woodshed. The road win at Alabama, the upset loss to Auburn and the slow-motion blowout over the Gators were all relatively close games - certainly Auburn and Bama.

Georgia didn’t close out the Alabama game until a late first down and a penalty from the Tide that ended the game heading into the two-minute warning. Auburn’s win was powered by three Gunner Stockton turnovers.

But against Ole Miss, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt the Bulldogs smashed their way to wins over SEC foes at home and away. Georgia has only played two games in 2026 (Alabama and Auburn) that have come down to the fourth quarter. The other six games on the schedule have ended in multi-score Bulldog wins.

It should be pointed out as well that the 2022 teams that Kelly referenced played at a different time in college football - before the transfer portal really took hold as a major factor in the sport. In the early middle part of this decade so much of college football was about establishing the way the portal would get used. Things have settled down now, and it appears we now know that teams simply don’t have the depth to “bite” every team they play.

Even in 2022, Georgia struggled at Missouri as a massive four-touchdown favorite. But that game, along with the emotional win over Ohio State, were the only two competitive games that year. Since then the Dawgs have, much like the rest of college football, had to claw their way to wins in competitive ways.

The Bulldogs take on Missouri Saturday in Athens. Kickoff will be at 3:30 on ABC.