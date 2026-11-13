This Wasn't the News Georgia Football Wanted Just Before Missouri

ATHENS - Georgia football got some unexpected bad news Thursday night.

On Wednesday night Georgia football’s injury report included only two players - DL Josh Horton and LB Amaris Williams, who has been out all season. The Bulldogs’ injury situation has improved significantly this season as the year has gone on.

But the addition of starting center Drew Bobo to the injury report as questionable on Thursday night was a surprised. Typically players are added on Wednesday nights, and their progress is monitored from there. Bobo was not listed at that time, and there was no indication that he was hurt after Georgia’s 42-7 win at No. 10 Ole Miss Saturday night in Oxford.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said earlier this year that Bobo was critical for Georgia’s program.

“He plays with elite effort,” Smart said. “You won't find a play that he doesn't cover down. He's by the pile. He’s knocking people off the pile. I don't know what it is, but he has elite stamina to run and play and just keep playing, because he can play every snap and not get tired. I'm just proud of what he's done - what he's meant to our program. People don't realize how many years he spent down there on the scout team taking reps and, and just going against older defensive linemen and improving. And he's improved himself to be the player he is, but he's even better as a person in character in terms of carrying the mantra of our team, which is effort and toughness.”

WHAT IT MEANS TO HAVE DREW BOBO OUT FOR MISSOURI

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We saw this earlier at the end of the 2026 season - Bobo didn’t play in Georgia’s loss to Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl. He also missed the SEC Championship Game win over Alabama in December. That was due to a foot injury. Bobo had a hand injury on his non-snapping hand earlier this season. His left hand was wrapped in a club for the start of the season.

Let year Malachi Toliver started in place of Bobo, but Cortez Smith could also be in the running this year. It is also possible that Zykie Helton could slide over from right guard to take over center duties if Bobo is out for the Missouri game.

Georgia should be able to manage a game or two without Bobo in Silver Britches.

WHAT IT WOULD MEAN TO HAVE DREW BOBO OUT FOR A PERIOD OF TIME

That’s a different conversation. For the last two years the Bulldogs have been missing either their starting quarterback (Carson Beck, 2024), or their starting center (Drew Bobo, 2025) for the College Football Playoff.

Bobo is a team leader and has often been a captain for the Dawgs. His presence would be missed on the field. Bobo being out for an extended period of time would be the Bulldogs would have to reshuffle the offensive line - a unit that has been elite during much of the season. Georgia has rushed for over 200 yards in four SEC games this season - and astonishing fact that has a lot to do with the performance of Bobo’s unit.

Bobo and QB Gunner Stockton identify and call out defenders each play. That task lets each offensive lineman know his responsibility on each play - a critical step in offensive performance.