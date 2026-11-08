Message Delivered: Georgia Football Slams Ole Miss | Beware the Bite of Kirby Smart's Dawgs

OXFORD - You could tell this one mattered to Kirby Smart’s Georgia football team.

Nearly 300 yards later, Georgia football's run game was too punishing, and Talyn Taylor was too much to stop on the edge - the Bulldogs ran rough shot over an Ole Miss team that still had dreams of making a run to the College Football Playoff.

Those dreams all but ended Saturday night in Oxford after Georgia’s 42-7 win over the Rebels.

"He's one of the hardest workers in practice I've been around," Smart said of the receiver. "People don't give him enough credit.”

Taylor was credited with four catches for 140 yards and three touchdowns Saturday night. It is as impressive a performance from a receiver at Georgia since Ladd McConkey was in Silver Britches.

The emergence of Taylor’s down-the-field assault on opposing defenses gives these Bulldogs an advantage the likes of which they’ve not had in a while. It allows Georgia’s run game to be even more powerful.

“We talked about being on the hunt and being the aggressor, and I thought the game started that way from the start. Defensive coaches had a great plan. Offensive coaches did a great job staying aggressive,” Smart said after the game. “We wanted to own the line of scrimmage and I thought we did that.”

That is without question.

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Georgia QB Gunner Stockton runs against Mississippi Rebels safety Joenel Aguero (6) and safety Anthony Robinson III (20). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was never a time Saturday night that Georgia couldn’t run the football. The push from Georgia’s offensive line was too much for the Rebels to withstand. Over and over again, UGA punished Ole Miss. The Bulldogs scored nearly every time they touched the ball in the first half.

“People are gonna load the box and stop our run,” Smart said. “We’ve got to be be multidimensional, and I thought we were tonight.”

Georgia’s 28-0 lead was the first time Ole Miss had not scored in a half in ages. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss’ spectacular quarterback, is one of the few signal callers capable of leading a comeback that would have been required for the Rebels to win the game. But he was busy running for his life most of the game.

Even when Ole Miss was in striking distance of the end zone in the second half Georgia forced the Rebels to retreat. This was the first time Chambliss has thrown the ball in an Ole Miss game and left that game without a passing touchdown. He’s been that good over the last two years.

Georgia’s defense was that good Saturday night.

The question is how good this team will be as the season moves to the critical moments of the late fall and into winter.

“We're a good team that's a week away from humility,” Smart said after the game. “We're beat up and banged up and so is everybody else in the league. Who is going to finish November with the most consistency? Who is going to continue to get better? I've learned that our team is player led. (They) care about each other, and it meant something to them coming in this place tonight.”