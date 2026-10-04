ATHENS - Kirby Smart’s Georgia football team opened as a very narrow favorite on Sunday to beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

The Bulldogs are listed as 1.5-point favorites by FanDuel and 2.5-point favorites by DraftKings. Georgia was listed as a 1.5-point favorite the last time the two teams met, which turned out to be a lopsided 28-7 win for Smart’s Bulldogs in the 2025 SEC Championship Game. The Dawgs were 2.5-point favorites earlier that season in Athens when Alabama won 24-21.

Kirby Smart's Bulldogs have been very narrow favorites (three points or fewer) to win 13 times. Georgia is 8-5 straight up in those games. Georgia is 2-2 against the Tide in those scenarios Georgia is 3-3 as a narrow favorite on the road.

Injuries could continue to be a key factor in the contest. Georgia’s running back room continues to move through injuries to both starting RB Nate Frazier and heavily-used backup Chauncey Bowens.

Frazier played sparingly Saturday in Georgia’s 38-14 win over Vanderbilt. Smart said after the game that Bowens “was a little banged up.”

Georgia football RB Nate Frazier (3) rushes for a touchdown against Alabama. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia’s game at Alabama serves as the most difficult challenge yet for the Bulldogs. Georgia has scored at least 38 points in each game it has played. Starting QB Gunner Stockton has not yet been forced to play all drives in any ballgame the Bulldogs have played. Saturday’s 24-point win over Vanderbilt is the most competitive game the Dawgs have had so far this season.

Georgia’s game at Alabama serves as the most difficult challenge yet for the Bulldogs Dean Legge

Alabama has been dominant as well this season. Although the Tide did have trouble against Florida State. Bama was down 28-26 to the Noles midway through the 3rd quarter before scoring 17 in a row to win out 50-36.

Georgia and Alabama have combined to win 13 SEC titles and eight national titles since 2009. This decade the either UGA or Bama have won each SEC Championship Game played and have combined to win three national titles (2020, 2021 and 2022).

Smart said Saturday that it will be a critical week of practice for the Bulldogs.

"We have a process that we really feel good about," he said. We take time to really drive home what our purpose is each week, and we don't fall very far from that. Everybody in the country is trying to stay focused this week. We just try to sell it to the team. It's not about who we play, it's really not. It's about how we do or better.”

Upsets in the series have not been uncommon, but they have all been by the Tide. Alabama has upset Georgia four times this decade (2021, 2023, 2024 and 2025). But Georgia’s two wins over the Tide have been in meaningful games - an SEC Championship (2025) and a national title (2021).

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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