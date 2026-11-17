ATHENS - All throughout the off-season Kirby Smart said the same thing over and over about his Georgia football team.

"We have to be more explosive".

Georgia's lack of explosiveness on offense held them back in 2025, but it's becoming a a strength of theirs on offense over the last two weeks. The Bulldogs have no problem setting the offense on cruise control when they want to, but recently we've seen them attack down the field and do it successfully.

The Bulldogs ran through Ole Miss two weeks ago, starting with an explosive 46-yard run on the first play from scrimmage. They were extremely efficient and explosive on the ground during their easy 42-7 win, rushing for at least 10 or more yards on 10 different carries. They also connected on three passing plays that went at least 23 yards.

As good as they were against the Rebels, the Georgia offense was even more explosive against the Tigers. Not only on the ground, but through the air as the Bulldogs did whatever they wanted too against that poor Missouri defense.

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“It takes good players," Smart told reporters on Saturday about the explosiveness on offense. "It takes good planning. It takes execution. It takes attention to detail and it takes buy-in from a lot of guys because not everybody gets to be the guy that touches the ball when you are explosive. Some guys have to protect. Some guys have to make sacrifices for the team to do it, but it takes a lot of work and team effort. Guys have bought into that, and a lot of that is created by the fact that you can run the ball. When you can run the ball it opens up a lot of things. We haven't always been able to run the ball, but when we have, we've been able to be more explosive”

Running efficiently leads to play-action, which leads to explosive plays in the passing game. Georgia does that as well as anyone and they proved it against Missouri during their impressive 48-21 blowout victory.

The Bulldogs had six runs against Missouri that gained at least 10 yards. The biggest came from Dwight Phillips Jr. who took off for a big 29-yard run mid-way through the 3rd quarter. He ended the gsme with 66 rushing yards on just seven carries for an average of 9.4 yards per rush. Wide receiver Craig Dandridge Jr. also had a big run of 22-yards on the very next play.

Of course Gunner Stockton hit several big plays in the passing game as the Dawgs connected on seven passes that gained at least 20 yards. The offense is clicking, and the scheme by offensive coordinator Mike Bobo allows the pass-catchers to get open down the field. Stockton is reading the field well, doing his job, and is putting the ball where it needs to be.

The Dawgs are rolling, and they're one of the most exploive offenses in the league right now. If that trend continues, they'll be extremely tough to beat down the road.