ATHENS - The betting line for Georgia football’s matchup with South Carolina in Columbia Saturday night as moved in a significant way once more.

Now instead of the Bulldogs being 16.5-point favorites as they were on Wednesday, betters have moved against Georgia football - now placing the Dawgs as 14.5-point favorites according to Fan Duel.

The line for the Georgia football-South Carolina game has danced around significantly of late. Saturday night Georgia was listed as only a 10-point favorite to win the game. But Sunday the line for the game shot up to 16.5.

Much of the movement has to do with the status of South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers, who is set to play Saturday according to the Gamecocks’ injury report, which was released Wednesday night. Sellers did not play in South Carolina’s blowout loss at Arkansas last Saturday. The loss knocked South Carolina out of the running to play for the SEC Championship and almost certainly out of the College Football Playoff.

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer is also under more pressure to win at least one of his final two games of the season to avoid a 6-6 season. The Gamecocks are likely to be favored over Clemson - even on the road.

Georgia submitted an injury report Wednesday night that was all but clean. Starting center Drew Bobo was listed as questionable, but other than that no new injuries were listed for the Bulldogs.

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Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs being massive favorites over the Gamecocks has been the norm since he took over in 2016. South Carolina has only once, during turnover-fueled upset in 2019, scored at least 20 points against the Bulldogs. South Carolina was a 21-point underdog that day. That day was also the only day the Gamecocks have run for more than 100 yards against Georgia.

Georgia’s status as 14.5-point favorites is the lowest the Dawgs have entered this series as favorites since a 41-17 blowout win over South Carolina in Columbia win 2018. The Bulldogs have been listed as 31.5-, 26.5-, 25-, 22-, 23-, 21-, 9- and 8-point favorites to beat South Carolina since 2016.

This is the fewest points Georgia has been favored over South Carolina as the No. 1 team in the country in history. This is only the second time USC has been ranked coming into a game against Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs.

Weather could also be a reason for the drop in points. Reports call for a 70% chance of rain Saturday night in Columbia. The Bulldogs have already played in rain twice this season - the most they’ve dealt with precipitation in a season since 2019. Georgia has not played in rain three times in one season with Kirby Smart as its head coach.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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