Georgia Football Gets CFP Prediction: Why It is Too Low

ATHENS - We are quite early in the season, and the Georgia Football team has yet to take on a serious challenge on the gridiron.

That said, the No. 2 Bulldogs have looked very much like the best, most consistent team in the nation over the first three weeks of the season. However, ESPN’s Heather Dinich writes that the Dawgs still have some work to do if they want to be the top overall seed in this winter’s College Football Playoff.

In fact, Dinich has the Dawgs ranked at No. 4 - behind Texas, Ole Miss and Ohio State. But she admits that Georgia very well could be higher than No. 4 right now:

“The eye test is everything with these guys,” she writes. “The Bulldogs are clearly one of the best teams in the country and capable of competing for the national title. This was the first time quarterback Gunner Stockton even played the entire game because the Bulldogs have had such lopsided wins against unranked, overmatched opponents. Georgia's defense held Arkansas to just 17 rushing yards Saturday.”

Having been there in person I can assure you Arkansas and Georgia may have been on the same playing field, but they were not playing the same game. Georgia did whatever it wanted to in the lopsided victory. The Hogs could no stop the run; the Hogs could not run. It was the worst-case scenario for a program that had a half-full stadium at kickoff and fans with grocery store bags over their heads in the fourth quarter.

Georgia has had the tendency to do that to foes over the years.

Georgia Football WR Landon Roldan runs with the ball against Arkansas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is impossible to know the outcome of a Georgia-Ohio State game as those two schools have not played since their epic Peach Bowl matchup in 2022. But Georgia has played Ole Miss and Texas six times in the last two years (yes, you read that right). The Dawgs are 4-2 in those games with the two losses coming to the Rebels away from Athens. Georgia has beaten Texas in Athens, Atlanta and Austin.

But that was then, and this is now. The Dawgs and Rebels will square off later this year. UGA is still listed as a 4.5-point favorite over Ole Miss on the road right now according to Draft Kings.

The rest of the top 12? Dinich goes with Texas at No. 1, Ole Miss at No. 2 (the Rebels still have to play Texas, Georgia, Florida and undefeated for now Mississippi State), No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Georgia, No. 5 Miami, No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 LSU, No. 9 Indiana, No. 10 BYU, No. 11 USC and No. 12 Texas Tech.

With this week’s projections, the Bulldogs would face the winner of the Boise State-Miami in either the Peach, Cotton, Fiesta or Orange Bowl.