Georgia Football Grabs No. 1 Prospect in Junior College Ranks - How Will He Help the Dawgs?
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ATHENS - Georgia football coach Kirby Smart nabbed a big get Tuesday afternoon.
The No. 1 junior college prospect in the country, Modesto Junior College’s Alius Mayo flipped his commitment from the Cal Bears to Georgia. Mayo already has two interceptions this season in three games.
“Mayo is a big, physical cornerback who can also help at safety,” Dawg Post Recruiting Analyst Matt DeBary said of the commitment. “Mayo is an athletic defender with natural length at 6-foot-4, 190-pounds who can be physical in the run game while showing strong ball skills in coverage.”
Now the Bulldogs will have to work to make sure Mayo doesn’t flip elsewhere. Earlier this week Smart said that getting a commitment was in name only.
“Nobody is committed until they’re signed,” Smart said. “At the end of the day they’re not bound unless they sign something or enroll. There’s no challenge in keeping a commitment because they aren’t yours. They have an option to go to another place and we have the option not to keep them.”
DeBary said Georgia would be wise to make sure Mayo signs with them.
“Mayo runs well, plays hard, and knows how to tackle,” DeBary said. “He’s off to a strong start to his second collegiate season, making nine tackles and two interceptions through his first three games.”
The Bulldogs’ 2027 recruiting class is considered a consensus top-ten class as of late September. It remains to be seen where the Bulldogs will add to the program in the NCAA’s Transfer Portal this winter. Smart has focused on the recruiting and development of high school players rather than a heavy emphasis on transfer portal players.
The Bulldogs face former 5-star commit Jared Curtis and Vanderbilt this weekend for the school’s Homecoming game. Kickoff is at 12:45 Between the Hedges.
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After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009. He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras. After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.Follow Dawg_Post