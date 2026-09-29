Georgia Football Grabs No. 1 Prospect in Junior College Ranks - How Will He Help the Dawgs?

ATHENS - Georgia football coach Kirby Smart nabbed a big get Tuesday afternoon.

The No. 1 junior college prospect in the country, Modesto Junior College’s Alius Mayo flipped his commitment from the Cal Bears to Georgia. Mayo already has two interceptions this season in three games.

“Mayo is a big, physical cornerback who can also help at safety,” Dawg Post Recruiting Analyst Matt DeBary said of the commitment. “Mayo is an athletic defender with natural length at 6-foot-4, 190-pounds who can be physical in the run game while showing strong ball skills in coverage.”

Now the Bulldogs will have to work to make sure Mayo doesn’t flip elsewhere. Earlier this week Smart said that getting a commitment was in name only.

Modesto Junior College cornerback and former Lincoln High football standout Alius Mayo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Nobody is committed until they’re signed,” Smart said. “At the end of the day they’re not bound unless they sign something or enroll. There’s no challenge in keeping a commitment because they aren’t yours. They have an option to go to another place and we have the option not to keep them.”

DeBary said Georgia would be wise to make sure Mayo signs with them.

“Mayo runs well, plays hard, and knows how to tackle,” DeBary said. “He’s off to a strong start to his second collegiate season, making nine tackles and two interceptions through his first three games.”

The Bulldogs’ 2027 recruiting class is considered a consensus top-ten class as of late September. It remains to be seen where the Bulldogs will add to the program in the NCAA’s Transfer Portal this winter. Smart has focused on the recruiting and development of high school players rather than a heavy emphasis on transfer portal players.

The Bulldogs face former 5-star commit Jared Curtis and Vanderbilt this weekend for the school’s Homecoming game. Kickoff is at 12:45 Between the Hedges.