ATHENS - The Georgia football team is 4-0 to start the 2026 season with four impressive blowout victories. The Bulldogs have not faced true adversity and clearly look like one of the best teams in college football.

Still, Kirby Smart isn't satisfied. He knows how good his team can be, and he said after his team's impressive 41-13 win over Oklahoma that he's still looking for his team to play to their standard on a consistent basis for four quarters. That's something we did not see from the Bulldogs over the weekend in the third quarter.

"I didn't think that we played to a standard in the second half," Smart said after the stress-free victory. "And you know, give Oklahoma credit. That's what we felt like as coaches. There's some of the stuff they did that made it hard on us. But I'll always hold our standard to what we do. The standard is excellence. The standard is taking the ball off people, not giving up points, red zone defense, third down defense. We don't take our preparation lightly and, and our staff puts a tremendous amount of work into every one of these games."

Georgia Football coach Kirby Smart screams during the first half against the Florida Gators. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even in a big victory, Kirby Smart wants more. He's not focused on the scoreboard. He's focused on how his team competes and executes every individual play. As good as the Bulldogs were in the first half, it's clear the Bulldogs did not play to their standard in the third quarter. They turned the ball over and did not play at an elite level. So while the won the game by over 20-points, Smart knows his team could still execute at a more consistent level.

"There was definitely a lull, and the good teams don't have lulls," Smart added. "They don't sleep-walk and do things. And usually when we watch the tape, it's something we did. In the first half, I went in and said, "Hey, they didn't stop us. We stopped ourselves. And that's important. I think in the second half they stopped us some."

After that "lull" in the 3rd quarter, the Bulldogs bounced back and cruised in the final quarter. They moved the football offensively and continues to create havoc in the backfield on defense. They played to the standard of excellence, but if they want to continue rolling through the regular season, they'll need to play to their standard for four quarters against the likes of Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss, among others.

This Georgia team is elite. They've had some struggles here and there offensively, but overall, it's clear this team is on a mission. They're blowing teams out, yet Smart still wants more. That's the sign of a great team that still has their best football ahead of them. And once they play their best, they're going to be really tough to beat as the season progresses.