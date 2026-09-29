Kirby Smart Gives "Alarm Bells" Warning on Georgia Football: Can UGA Offense Get Past Frustration?
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ATHENS - Georgia football coach Kirby Smart was very clear about his concern after Georiga’s 41-13 romp over Oklahoma on Saturday.
After a 28-0 first half, the Bulldogs seemed set to cruise to another blowout victory - this time over the Sooners. But UGA bogged down in the third quarter thanks to Oklahoma playing better, Georgia making mistakes and an overall “lull” from the Dawgs.
“I think it’s always indicative of your halftime adjustments; what you’re going to do the second half; what kind of energy you have,” Smart said. “Are you complacent? Do you look at the scoreboard? If you’re going to be that way it’s probably an alarm bell for upcoming games. Because if you’re going to be happy with where you are then you’re not going to improve.”
Oklahoma never got within 21 points of the Bulldogs in the second half. Still, Georgia’s offense had two turnovers, a three-and-out and only scored a field goal in the third quarter. Smart said he wasn’t happy with what he saw from his team in the second half.
“I didn't think that we played to a standard in the second half,” he said. “Give Oklahoma credit - that’s what we felt like as coaches. There's some of the stuff they did that made it hard on us. But I'll always hold our standard to what we do.”
"Definitely" Frustrated
The Dawgs looked more like themselves in the fourth quarter. Two scoring drives netted 117 yards and ten points. With starting quarterback Gunner Stockton in the game the Bulldogs scored on six of 12 drives. Georgia’s 41 points is the most points the Sooners have surrendered since OU outscored Texas Christian 69–45 in 2023.
Stockton said he was not pleased with the way things went in the second half.
"Yeah, we didn't execute like we were supposed to. There's a couple plays that was on me. I didn't get us in the right plays. But definitely stuff to work on,” Stockton said. “Oklahoma - they do a bunch of stuff on defense, so you have to be ready for a bunch of stuff. Just going back to just trust what you see and executing, so that's kind of it.”
Stockton said after the game that he was “definitely” frustrated during the second half.
“When you don't execute the way you think you should - I was kind of mad at myself,” Stockton said. “You have to respond. It's not going to be perfect and (you) just have to have next play mentality and just be in the moment.”
Stockton had an answer to Smart’s question about complacency:
“We're not complacent by any means,” he said.
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After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009. He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras. After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.Follow Dawg_Post