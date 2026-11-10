Georgia Football Quarterback Gunner Stockton Finally Gets Bounce Back Game, Scores Five Touchdowns vs. Ole mIss

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton had his bounce back game on the road at Ole Miss.

Following back-to-back underwhelming performances, the fifth-year senior out of Rabun County reminded everyone just how well he can play on the road. Kirby Smart and the Dawgs just whipped up on the Rebels, winning 42-7, and Stockton’s play is part of what made that happen.

The Georgia quarterback went 9-of-15 passing for 186 yards and four touchdowns. Two of those touchdown throws were downfield shots for more than 50 yards. He also added 28 yards and a score on the ground to total five touchdowns on the day.

Georgia’s offense ran the ball for almost 300 yards, and the defense completely shut down Ole Miss’ offense for the entirety of the game. Stockton’s life didn’t have to be difficult on Saturday, and he took full advantage of that by playing free and letting the ball rip when given the opportunities.

Three of his touchdown throws went to Talyn Taylor, who has become his favorite target this season and the top downfield threat that the Dawgs have on their roster.

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The run game, like aforementioned, is what opened up things for the passing game.

“Physicality is our brand of football and it allows Gunner (Stockton) to take shots and do the things he does well as a quarterback. So the combination of that really helps,” Smart said.

Georgia also did something you don’t always see which is take downfield shots with a hygge lead. That is what happened when they were blowing out Ole Miss the other night. Stockton hit Taylor for a 65-yard score.

“Yeah, the score has no bearing on what we do. We're trying to physically stomp people out and the score has nothing to do with that. Now, I can't say that we have done that consistently because at halftime I talked about games we've had leads on and we came out and didn't play real well. And I was a little disappointed,” Smart said.

Stockton now leads all of the SEC with 20 touchdown passes on the year. He has added two on the ground. With another performance or two like this in November, he will almost certainly find himself in New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist.