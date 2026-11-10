ATHENS - Georgia football’s blowout win over Ole Miss just got a little bit worse for the Rebels.

On Monday the Southeastern Conference announced a $250,000 fine levied on the institution for fans “throwing debris onto the field” the league said in a statement. The game in Oxford is the third time since 2024 that Georgia has had drinks, trash or other items thrown onto the field during play or at players following a game.

The No. 2 Bulldogs blew out No. 10 Ole Miss 42-7 in a lopsided affair that saw star QB Trinidad Chambliss limited to under 200 yards passing, and held without a touchdown for the first time in his Ole Miss career.

During the game Ole Miss fans, particularly students on the north end of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, threw objects onto the field. The contest was stopped multiple times as Ole Miss asked fans repeatedly to stop throwing objects on the field, and that they would be subject to arrest by doing so.

That didn’t stop a slew of fans throwing objects for minutes during the first half of the game after pass interference and rouging the passer calls on the Rebels. The SEC referenced regulations related to the availability of alcoholic beverages at SEC events.

“If cans or plastic bottles are used as projectiles or otherwise cause game management issues, the institution is subject to an immediate fine and suspension of the alcohol sales privilege,” the policy reads.

The SEC said it would not suspend sales of alcohol at Ole Miss “at this time but reserves the right to do so in the future.”

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After the pass interference call #OleMiss fans starting throwing trash and bottles on the field. #cfb #godawgs pic.twitter.com/jVuxJJIyay — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) November 8, 2026

Georgia football QB Gunner Stockton told Dawg Post after the game that the stoppage in play did not effect the Bulldogs.

“It just felt like a timeout,” he said.

Georgia players and staffers huddled near their sideline, but away from the stands at Vaught-Hemingway. The Bulldogs experienced a wild barrage of drinks being thrown during a game at Texas in 2024 when the Bulldogs knocked off the No. 1 Longhorns.

Earlier this season Alabama fans threw debris at several Georgia players leaving the field at the Dawgs’ knocked off the Tide 20-17 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. After the win over Ole Miss Saturday night, Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said the reaction from Rebel fans was not the same as what he experienced in Austin.

“I saw some little small ice. I don't know what they were. But I didn't see bottles. It didn't seem like Texas to me,” he said. “I thought they could've kept playing, but that's what it is. I mean, people want to do that - not very smart. But it's interrupting a good game.”

The game wasn’t so good for the Rebels, which was one reason or the reaction. The No. 1 Bulldogs return to action Saturday in Athens against Missouri.