Georgia Football Quarterback Gunner Stockton has Worst Game So Far vs. Oklahoma

The Georgia Bulldogs managed a blowout victory over the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, but this was the first time the Georgia offense showed signs of struggle so far through the 2026 season.

Kirby Smart’s squad had not faced a defense as good as Oklahoma’s, and there is a solid chance that they won’t for the rest of the season either. This was the biggest challenge to date for a Georgia offense that only had to punt the football twice going into Saturday.

Those struggles partially stemmed from starting quarterback Gunner Stockton and the passing game. Heading into the blue blood clash, Stockton completed 84% of his passes, throwing nine touchdowns against zero interceptions.

Stockton finished the day having only completed 14 of his 25 attempts for 171 yards, a touchdown and an interception - his first of the season. The interception was a ball he wanted back. It was over the middle into tight coverage, and he didn’t lob the football high enough over the linebacker.

A few of Stockton’s incompletions were balls that he just threw away. Some of them were just not good throws. Even his 35-yard touchdown pass to Talyn Taylor was behind him.

Something Stockton didn’t get much relief from on Saturday was the Dawgs’ rushing attack. Georgia was averaging over 250 yards per game on the ground in the first three contests. Against a much better defensive front and without starting running back Nate Frazier, Georgia wasn’t efficient on the ground.

42% of Georgia’s rushing production came from a 54-yard touchdown that Dwight Phillips Jr. managed in the second half. Before that, Georgia was averaging under three yards per carry.

Like aforementioned, Oklahoma has a really good defense. It only allowed two touchdowns before Saturday's game where it eventually let up four to the Dawgs.

Stockton threw a pass to Taylor in the fourth quarter that might make you forget about the earlier struggle. Stockton lobbed a perfect ball down the sideline to Taylor in tight coverage. It went right over the defender and landed at a perfect angle for Taylor to reach out and grab.

Overall, this was Stockton’s worst game by far. He had a couple of performances like this a season ago. The output was not dissimilar to the loss to Alabama in the regular season. Fortunately, early offense and an elite defense were in play this time.

Stockton will look to bounce back with a better statline and better game against Vanderbilt next week, an opponent the Dawgs can take advantage of through the air.