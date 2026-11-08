Grading Georgia Football Units in Dominant Win on the Road vs. Ole Miss

The Georgia Bulldogs dismantled Ole Miss on Saturday night en route to a statement victory. The final score was 42-7.

That was Kirby Smart’s first win in Oxford as Georgia’s head coach and it was the first win for the Dawgs on the road against the Rebels since 2011. The scoreboard showed it, the stats show it and the eyes told us: Georgia crushed the Rebels. It wasn’t pretty.

Georgia will likely be the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff Rankings on Tuesday night. Did they play like it in all three areas on Saturday? It is time to grade Georgia’s offense, defense and special teams in the most recent game.

Offense: A

Gunner Stockton bounce back game. Nate Frazier looks fully back. Talyn Taylor career day. The tight ends were involved. Georgia owned the line of scrimmage. This was an A performance. The only reason it is not an A+ is because the scoring stalled for a while starting in the second quarter into a long stretch in the third.

Georgia ran for 295 yards and two scores, totting the rock for 6.1 yards per carry. Florida gave everyone the blueprint that you could run for 300 yards against the Rebels, and the Dawgs nearly did it. They got off to a hot start. Nate Frazier took the first carry of the night for a 46-yard gain. Dwight Phillips Jr. was efficient, Stockton was effective with his legs and the tight ends and wide receivers were involved in the run game as well.

Stockton had his bounce back game. The previous two were not up to his standard. He threw for four touchdown passes and added the one on the ground. Three of his four scores through the air went to Talyn Taylor, who had a career day with four catches for 140 yards and three touchdowns.

Georgia put up 481 yards of total offense on the road at night and put up 42 points. This was an A performance.

Defense: A+

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Georgia’s reserve defenders allowed a garbage time touchdown, but that won’t factor into the A+ grade today. Georgia’s defense just shut down Trinidad Chambliss - arguably the best quarterback in all of college football. They did it on his home turf.

Chambliss couldn’t find the end zone and Georgia totaled five sacks. Chambliss had thrown a touchdown in every game he had thrown a pass before this game. He also wasn’t sacked by Georgia in either game last year. He finished the game 18-of-34 for 170 yards with one interception and one lost fumble.

Georgia held Ole Miss to 66 yards on the ground. Georgia boasts one of the best rushing defenses in all of college football, and it didn’t make for an essay for a squad that was missing star running back Kewan Lacy.

Ole Miss was third in the SEC, averaging just over 37 points per game. Georgia just held them to seven on their home turf.

Special Teams: C+

Georgia’s special teams was the only unit that really needed some noticeable work before watching film and getting really nitpicky with it.

Peryton Woodring missed a 49-yard field goal going into halftime. It would have extended Georgia’s lead to 31-0. He has now missed a field goal in three consecutive games.

Georgia almost messed up a punt return as well. True freshman defensive back Blake Stweart was blocking for Sacovie-White Helton. The punt ended up being a little shorter than everyone expected and it looked like Stewart was pushed into the ball. That made White-Helton’s life difficult trying to corral it. Smart gave Stewart a very hard time when he trotted off the field. Smart ran onto the field to yell at him.

There was some good for the Dawgs. Drew Miller and London Humphreys pinned Ole Miss inside the three yard-line. He had a solid day. He punted three times and pinned Ole Miss inside the 20 on two of those kicks.