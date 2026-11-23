Gunner Stockton played a clean game in the Georgia Bulldogs’ win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night, but his odds to win the Heisman Trophy got a little bit longer.

Heading into the weekend, the senior had the fifth shortest odds to win the award. Now, he has the sixth shortest odds to take home college football’s most coveted individual award.

There are two reasons for why Stockton slipped a spot in the eyes of Vegas:

Firstly, Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez scored four total touchdowns in the Demon Deacons’ blowout win over Georgia Tech this weekend. Lopez himself is making a late push to be considered for the award. He also has six more total touchdowns, more total yards and fewer interceptions than Stockton.

The other reason is that, despite a clean ball game, Stockton only accounted for one touchdown in Georgia’s 34-6 win. He completed 19 of his 23 pass attempts for 281 yards, but he needs to find the end zone more to climb the leaderboard.

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Utah

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Miami (FL)

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There have been instances where six players get invited to the ceremony, but there are typically only three or four players who get the invitation to spend the weekend in New York. He is on the precipice of earning an invitation, but it is going to take more than solid play over the next two weekends for him to move the needle.

In front of him according to most sportsbooks: Jeremiah Smith, CJ Carr, Darian Mensah, Lopez and Devon Dampier.

Smith and Carr will not play on conference championship weekend but the rest of the group is either locked into it or almost certainly will be. That is the last huge stage to impress everyone.

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett balled out in the 2022 SEC title game, making it almost impossible to leave him out of the ceremony. Stockton will get that same chance. He also has a home game in a rivalry where the Dawgs are more than a five-touchdown favorite over the Yellow Jackets. Georgia is expected to cruise, and that could mean big numbers for Stockton in five days.

Touchdowns are what is in Stockton’s way. He has the team success, he has the clutch moments, he’s as efficient as anyone and he takes care of the football. The other quarterbacks on the list have accounted for more touchdowns.

Being the dual-threat weapon that he is, rushing touchdowns are on the table for him. If he can average three or four touchdowns per game in the next two and win the SEC Championship Game, he will have a real case to be invited.