If you are a football player at the University of Georgia, then you are susceptible to receiving Kirby Smart’s wrath.

Smart is famous for his speeches, his hard coaching style and for freaking out on his players when they make a mistake during the game. He has been extremely animated this season.



Someone he has recently gone off on is star running back Nate Frazier. He yelled at him aggressively moments after Frazier converted a first down against Ole Miss two weekends ago. Even with success on the play, Smart wanted more, and he wasn’t hesitant to let one of the leaders of his football team have it.

Frazier was available to the media on Monday for local reporters to speak to for the first time since that game. He was inevitably asked about how Smart’s coaching style affects him.

The junior running back loves it and said that he asked coach Smart for this when he arrived in Athens. One of the rules in journalism is not to include too long of a quote into a story. His answer is too epic to break apart. Here is Frazier’s rant from Monday:

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“It’s a very important thing that I go by, and I feel like everyone on the team goes by. You have to listen to the message, not the tone. Me personally, I know if coach Smart is not saying something to me or not saying something to a player or a person - if someone is not saying something to you, that means they don’t care. It’s not personal. He does it to everybody. This man has been the same way since he's been the head coach here, probably since he’s been the defensive coordinator at Alabama. Who cares? Grow up. You’re playing football. If you’re playing thai game and you don’t want to be coaches like this, don’t play the game. He’s trying to coach you. He’s just trying to coach you. It’s not that big of a deal. You came to Georgia to get coached. I told him when I came here as was like ‘coach, I want to get better. I want to get coached. Coach me.’ If I care about how he is yelling at me, who cares? Grow up. You’re a grown man. Don’t take it like that. So, I don’t care. I listen to the message. I am trying to get coached. ‘Coach, what can I do better on this play? I messed up.’ I just want to get coached, man. I don’t care about that. He’s trying to coach me and trying to make me a better player, and I appreciate him for it,” Frazier said.

Frazier has been one of the most passionate Bulldogs since even before he stepped on campus back in 2024. He has been adamant about carrying on Georgia’s “RBU” traditions and has repeatedly been open about how much he loves UGA.

Smart is part of UGA, and his aggressive coaching style is part of why the university has brought home two national championships and three SEC Championships this decade.

The coaching staff for Georgia has said over the last few years that the type of person they are bringing in matters during recruiting. Nate Frazier is a perfect example of that. He is someone who has embraced the difficulties of getting better and grinding. He has embraced the struggles and he has embraced his teammates.

People within the program have felt that the team is more connected this year than the last couple of years. This gives us a little more insight into why.