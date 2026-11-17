ATHENS - Kirby Smart has his Georgia football team playing more like boxers than bulldogs.

When they enter the ring, or step on the gridiron in this case, the Dawgs are ready for war. Like Mike Tyson in his prime, the Bulldogs are scaring the life of their opponent. Unlike in previous years, these Dawgs are striking first. There's no messing around. No getting a feel for the game. When the bell rings, this Georgia team punches first. Then again. And again.

And before you know it, the opponent is knocked out.

Missouri knows that feeling. So does Ole Miss. And Florida. And Oklahoma, And Alabama. So on and so on.

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This Georgia team has completely dominated the first quarter this season and did it again over the weekend against Missouri. Senior linebacker Raylen Wilson picked off an Austin Simmons pass on the first play from scrimmage during Georgia's 48-12 win, taking the ball down inside the ten-yard line. Two plays later running back Nate Frazier scored his first of three rushing touchdowns on the day. The route was on.

“It was huge," Smart said after the game. "They were probably trying to seize momentum, taking a shot the first play he made a nice play. We made that play and that gave the offense great starting field position and they capitalized on that."

Georgia would have a 31-0 lead on the Missouri before the Tigers finally put points on the board. The game was already over, and it started with a first quarter where the Bulldogs scored 21 points. The previous week in Oxford the Bulldogs were up 35-0 on Ole Miss before the Rebels finally scored early in the 4th quarter. Against the Gators in Atlanta the Bulldogs were up 24-0 before surrendering points. Even in their loss to Auburn the Dawgs were up 14-0 before giving up the lead.

Georgia had an early 10-0 lead on Alabama in Tuscaloosa and took early first quarter leads over Oklahaoma, Arkansas and Vanderbilt. They're extremely efficient to start games no matter if they're playing at home or on the road. It simply doesn't matter. This is a player-led team that has shown they can come out swinging. And just about every week, those swing are landing, and they're delivering knockouts.

Of course a lof of credit goes to the coaches. Not only are the players prepared, but they're exeucting early, and it's led to several stress-free victories over the last several weeks. If Mike Tyson were a football team, he'd be the 2206 Georgia Bulldogs.