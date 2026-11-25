The Georgia Bulldogs locked up a spot in what could be the final SEC Championship Game when it beat the South Carolina Gamecocks this past weekend. Who the Dawgs are playing has not been decided yet, and it will take this last slate of games to figure out which squad within a three-team tie will earn a chance to play Georgia.

The Dawgs are the only team to go 8-1 in the first season where the SEC has implemented a nine-game conference schedule. Kirby Smart has led Georgia to a record sixth straight SEC Championship appearances and is looking to win a third in a row over either Texas, Tennessee or Alabama.

Texas, Tennessee and Alabama are all currently behind Georgia with 6-2 conference records. Each of them will play their final SEC game on rivalry weekend. Tennessee will play Vanderbilt on the road. Texas will travel to play Texas A&M. Alabama will host Auburn.

All three of these games obviously have implications on who will face the Dawgs in Atlanta, but it is not that cut and dry. The Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State will affect the standings as well as LSU’s clash with Arkansas. So does Missouri’s game against Oklahoma.

It is complicated, so here it goes:

Texas

-How the Longhorns can clich-

Texas Win + Alabama Loss OR Tennessee Loss OR LSU Loss OR Mississippi State Loss

The Longhorns can clinch on Friday night with a win + Ole Miss win over Mississippi State

Tennessee

-How the Volunteers can clinch-

Tennessee Win + Texas Loss

OR

Texas Loss + Alabama Loss + Oklahoma Loss

Alabama

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

-How the Crimson Tide can clinch-

Alabama Win + Texas Loss + Tennessee Loss

OR

Alabama Win + Tennessee Win + Texas Win + LSU Win + Mississippi State Win

OR

Tennessee Loss + Texas Loss + Missouri Loss

Another Way to Put it

If all three of Texas, Alabama and Tennessee win this weekend, Tennessee will be eliminated. Texas will clinch if Ole Miss or Arkansas wins in that case. Alabama would need both Mississippi State and LSU to win.

If Texas and Tennessee win, but Alabama loses, Texas will clinch.

If Alabama and Tennessee win, but Texas loses, Tennessee will clinch.

If Texas and Alabama win, but Tennessee loses, Texas will clinch.

If all three lose, Tennessee would need Missouri to win to clinch and Alabama would need Oklahoma to win to clinch.

If only one team wins and the other two lose, that team clinches no matter what else happens.

Georgia’s game against Georgia Tech in Athens has no bearing on the SEC title game, as the Yellow Jackets are an ACC foe. It will only hold weight over the Dawgs’ College Football Playoff Ranking.

The Dawgs will play in what will likely be the final SEC Championship Game. Alabama would make it a classic matchup, Texas would be a familiar foe and Tennessee would respark a fading rivalry.