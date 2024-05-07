USC Commit Justus Terry Talks Trojans and Where Things Stand with Georgia
The USC Trojans came to Georgia and gained the commitment of top DT Justus Terry. We caught up with Terry to see how things have developed since the decision to be a Trojan.
If you're the head football coach at the University of Georgia, one of your first priorities is to place a pretty stong hold on the state's premier prospects. Sure, under head coach Kirby Smart, Georgia has become more of a national recruiting powerhouse — signing the No. 1 consensus class three times in the last six years. However, Smart and staff have continued to make a concerted effort to lock up the state's top talent.
Manchester defensive tackle Justus Terry is a prime candidate for the "must-sign" label. Terry was a longtime Georgia commit until he flipped to the USC Trojans back in late March. Dawgs Daily caught up with Terry to see where things stand now.
Terry on why he committed to USC:
"You know, coming from Georgia, all we know is Georgia from down here. So, going out there man, seeing everything, man, it was beautiful. And I'm not saying that's what drew me to the committment, that was really the business part of things. They are one of the top business schools and with me wanted to starting my own barbershop and business, that played a big part as well."
Coach Eric Henderson is the defensive line coach that has sparked this momentum on the recruiting trail for the Trojans. The former LA Rams coach helped Aaron Donald have some of his best years of his career towards the end of his run with the Rams and has now come to try his hand in the college ranks. Terry says that "Dawg work" is something Henderson often refers to and the energy for the new Trojans coach is the key to his success on the trail so far.
As for what Tray Scott and the Georgia Bulldogs have been doing on the trail... it's been the same message from the beginning. It's marathon, not a spring with Terry.
"Three words... It's a marathon. They told me they wanted to run the marathon, they've been telling me that since they offered me in ninth grade. So, when I committed to USC, it didn't really change anything for us. They kept texting with me, calling me. They told me that they expect me to compete as a player, and they are going to compete till the end recruiting me."
Georgia will continue to run the marathon in this recruitment, and given Kirby Smart and Tray Scott's track record, I for one like their chances to win the long race.
Other Georgia News:
- Will Georgia Have a 1,000-yard Rusher in 2024?
- Georgia Football Practice Notes From Day 2 of Spring Ball
- Has Wide Receiver Ladd McConkey Done Enough to Become a First-Round Selection in the 2024 NFL Draft?
Join the Community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN