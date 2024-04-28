Zion Logue Speaks About Becoming an Atlanta Falcon, Time at Georgia
Former Georgia defensive tackle Zion Logue is moving just down the road after being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons. He shared his thoughts on the experience.
It's been a heck of a ride for Zion Logue. The Lebanon, Tennessee native spent the last five seasons at the University of Georgia, winning two national championships and playing alongside a plethora of future NFL defensive linemen.
Now, it's his turn to head to the pros, as Logue was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the 197th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5 defensive tackle spoke about the experience of being drafted and how Georgia prepared him for the league.
On getting drafted by the Atlanta Falcons: "I still can't even put it into words, man, I'm so blessed. Just to stay in Georgia. And man, I'm ready to get started honestly."
How his game translates to the NFL: "Honestly, just being a Georgia man, like, you have to be able to be adaptable. Your dependability is better than your ability. So being able to play two or three different positions, I learned that at Georgia, man. I'm gonna take it into the league with me, and just ready to do whatever the team needs me to do to win."
How playing at Georgia prepared him: "It was very tough as a younger guy. But when I finally understood the aspect of being on a team and trying to build a big, great room, so we can all win in our own different ways. After I put it in that kind of perspective, man, everything just kind of turned in my favor. And that's what Coach Smart he builds at Georgia, it's not just one player winning. It's a whole team collective."
