Georgia Football Dominates Oklahoma - What We Learned

ATHENS - It was another stress-free victory for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs over the weekend and they smothered John Mateer and the Oklahoma Sooners 41-13. The Bulldogs still haven't been tested in a real way, but we still learned more and more about the Dawgs after their fourth win of the 2026 season.

Georgia's Linebackers Are Playing At A Different Level

It's hard to find a better linebacker duo across the country right now than the two starters in Athens. Senior Raylen Wilson was terrific all game long against the Sooners and had a team-leading 11 tackles during Georgia's blowout win. He also recorded a sack fumble which led to a quick Bulldog touchdown. Chris Cole was also a top performer, securing eight tackles and recovering two John Mateer fumbles, taking one back for an 85-yard touchdown. Third-year defender Justin Williams also shined with four tackles. This group is playing at an elite level and leading one of the best defenses in college football.

It's Hard To Run In the SEC

For the second consecutive week the Bulldogs had to earn just about every yard on the ground after facing two SEC defenses. The Bulldogs ran it well enough both times, but it never seemed easy. Against the Sooners, the Bulldogs did get an explosive 54-yard touchdown run by Dwight Phillips Jr, but it wasn't an easy day on the ground overall. The Dawgs would end up running for 130 yards and three scores, but it didn't come easy. It's hard to run consistently in the SEC, and through the first two conference games, while the Bulldogs have found the end-zone consistently, we're learning that it's not as easy as some may think, no matter who the opponent is.

Georgia Needs More Consistency On 3rd Down

The Bulldogs were just 3 for 12 during their blowout win over Oklahoma on 3rd down. Gunner Stockton and the offense need to improve there over time if they want to continue unscathed in conference play. The offense was out of sorts at times, especially in the third quarter, and Georgia's stuggles on 3rd down led to five Drew Miller punts in the ball-game. The Bulldog offense was tested in a big way over the weekend and they were certainly not their best in that area.

The Explosive Potential Is There

While the Bulldogs had some occasional struggles offensively, we learned that Georgia offense under Gunner Stockton can still hit explosive plays. Gunner Stockton hit Talyn Taylor for three big plays in the passing game that showed his big-play potential down the field. Taylor hauled in a 30-yard pass in the first quarter before catching a 35-yard touchdown pass later in the first half. In the second half he caught a one-handed 41-yard pass from Stockton that had jaws dropping all over the stadium. They also got an explosive run by running back Dwight Phillips who out-ran the Sooner defense down the field for a long 54-yard score. The offense needs to improve, but once again we learned that they do have explosive weapons both on the perimeter and out of the backfield.