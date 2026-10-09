Kirby Smart Plans to use an Old Nick Saban Trick to Beat Alabama
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ATHENS - Georgia football coach Kirby Smart says he’s going to use a strategy he learned from Nick Saban this weekend in Tuscaloosa, and it could help determine the game.
Hurricane Isaias is reeking havoc with parts of the South, and could have a major impact on the game with a significant amount of rainfall expected on Saturday. The forecast continues to change, but a wet game of some form is likely.
That’s where Saban’s old tricks come into play. Each summer the legendary coach would force his quarterbacks and receivers to deal with wet-ball situations. Smart said he has used the tactic this season
“You turn on the sprinkler systems,” Smart said of getting ready for what could be a rain-soaked Bryant-Denny Stadium. “You start spraying things down. Under Coach Saban, we had every third or fourth day in (summer) camp, we would do the wet ball drill.
Smart said Saban’s approach ruffled some feathers on the coaching staff, but that in the end the process worked when it was needed.
“There's a lot of coaches - especially receivers coaches and quarterbacks coaches - that didn't like it. But you appreciated it when you played in the rain.”
The Dawgs have already played in the rain once this season - a blowout win over Western Kentucky in Athens. Georgia’s 38-14 win over Vanderbilt Saturday went without rain, but precipitation was expected in the forecast, and the Dawgs worked in wet conditions in the week leading up to that win.
“It's something that we prepare for, but you can't realistically prepare because the ball is a little looser,” Smart said. “We played a game earlier this year in the rain and weather, and we had multiple fumbles. So did the other team. So it can definitely impact the game, especially the kicking game.”
Alabama is getting ready for wet conditions as well.
“We're doing wet ball drills and get wet ball involved in some of our team reps, just like we did last week at times, preparing for the rain a week ago,” Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said Wednesday.
The Bama coach also expressed how tough it will be going up against this version of the Bulldogs.
“They’re going to be our toughest challenge by far up to this point. Coach Smart and just everything he’s done there - building the program up. This season just doing an amazing job jumping on top of teams. You see them getting after people in the first half, and just sustaining the course, and sustaining it all game long. Obviously, this program wouldn’t be where it’s at with a lot of things he brought to it as well.”
The weather continues to be a major issue heading into the game. On Thursday, ESPN’s College Gameday announced that it would move indoors to Coleman Coliseum, where the Tide plays basketball.
On Friday, the National Hurricane Center’s 11 AM EST update reported that Isaias would be northeast of Tuscaloosa by the time the game is set to kickoff. As of 1 PM EST Friday, no formal announcement had been made by the Southeastern Conference regarding the status of the game.
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After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009. He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras. After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.Follow Dawg_Post